'Die-Fi': Moscow Expanding Internet Access To Cemeteries

"The grave's a fine and private place," but (with our apologies to English poet Andrew Marvell) not when it's in cyberspace.

The city of Moscow says it is extending free Wi-Fi to cemeteries. It's part of a campaign to make Internet access available in public spaces throughout the city.

The service has already earned the sobriquet "Die-Fi."

People can already access the Internet for free in Moscow's subway system, on the Metro and public buses, and in many parks. Starting next year, Moscow's three main cemeteries will also be wired up, city officials say.

In a statement, they say the service will attract more visitors to historic burial grounds, where, presumably, visitors will be able to look up biographical information about the famous people interred there.

The extension of Wi-Fi access in the Russian capital comes as the Kremlin places tighter limits on the Internet itself.

Laws passed last year allow authorities to ban online content that's considered to be "extremist," and popular bloggers are required to register as media organizations.

Some opposition websites have been blocked altogether.

By next year, though, you should be able to access all officially approved sites from the family plot.

