France Identifies Third Attacker In Theater Siege

French authorities say they have identified the third attacker in the siege at the Bataclan concert hall that left scores of people dead.

Le Parisien identifies the 23-year-old man as a French national who traveled to Syria in 2013.

The New York Times reports that Prime Minister Manuel Valls said authorities had identified the man, but he did not release the man's name. The Times adds:

"Mr. Valls did not dispute [the Parisien] report. 'What's important is that the investigation is advancing, that those complicit are known, that arrests be made,' he said.

"The other two assailants at the Bataclan were Samy Amimour, from Drancy, northeast of Paris, and Ismaël Omar Mostefaï, who lived for a time in Chartres, southwest of Paris. All three attackers died during the assault."

Reuters reports that Amimour had also spent time in Syria, as had the "presumed ringleader of the Nov. 13 attackers, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 28," who was killed during a police raid.

Salah Abdeslam, 26, who police say rented cars and hotel rooms to help in the attacks, is still on the run.

