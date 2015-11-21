Fresh Air Weekend: 'Good Dinosaur'; Amazon's 'High Castle'; 'Brooklyn'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Good Dinosaur,' Director Peter Sohn Helps An Herbivore Conquer His Fears:Arlo the dinosaur is scared of a lot things, and that's something Sohn says he can relate to. "That test has been with me my whole life — trying to find ways to get through these little fears."

Amazon's 'High Castle' Offers A Chilling Alternate History Of Nazi Triumph:The Man in the High Castle,a new Amazon Prime series set in 1962, takes place in an America occupied by German and Japanese forces. Critic David Bianculli calls the show "breathtakingly original."

'Brooklyn' Chronicles The Heartache Of The Irish-American Immigrant Experience:Director John Crowley and actress Saoirse Ronan join Fresh Air to discuss Brooklyn, a film about a homesick immigrant forced to choose between her familiar hometown and an unpredictable new life.

