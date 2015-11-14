Fresh Air Weekend: 'SNL' Co-Anchors Jost and Che; A New County Sound; Shonda Rhimes

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Weekend Update' Co-Anchors Dish On 'SNL' And Donald Trump:As hosts of Saturday Night Live's news segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che are used to joking about hot-button issues. "Whoever is in a position of power, you're going to take shots at," Jost says.

The CMAs And Old Dominion Showcase An Elastic, Expansive Country Style:Ken Tucker says that Justin Timberlake's duet with Chris Stapleton the Country Music Awards and Meat and Candy, the new hip-hop-influenced album by Old Dominion, showcase a new style of country.

Shonda Rhimes On Running 3 Hit Shows And The Limits Of Network TV:The force behind ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder says she has fought to get important images — like same-sex couple love scenes — on air.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

