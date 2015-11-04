5 People Injured In Stabbing Incident On California Campus

Five people were injured and a suspect was killed in a stabbing attack on the University of California, Merced, campus.

According to the school, two of the victims were flown to a local hospital and three others were treated on campus.

The alleged attacker was shot by police and died from his injuries.

Update at 1:50 p.m. ET. Not All Victims Are Students:

In a tweet, UC Merced says that not all the victims in today's stabbing incident were students. The school had earlier called all of them students. We've updated this post to reflect that new information.

