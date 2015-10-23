LA Congressman Loses Bet, Sings 'Meet The Mets'

Full disclosure: Your author is a big New York Mets fan, who grew up so close to Shea Stadium he could see the glow of the lights during home games.

Now that that's out of the way, this:

This was Los Angeles Rep. Adam Schiff singing "Meet the Mets" on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Friday.

Why? He lost a bet with Long Island Rep. Steve Israel when the Mets defeated the Dodgers in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Schiff, understandably, took no pride in singing the (usually) peppy Mets theme song — and appeared pained. "Mr. Speaker, please tell me my time is expired," Schiff said.

Here's what the song normally sounds like:

Here's the 1970s version:

The song has appeared in sitcoms, cheering up the dejected brothers in this scene in Everybody Loves Raymond:

After knocking out the Dodgers, the Mets went on to sweep the Chicago Cubs to win the National League pennant — and move on to the World Series, which begins Tuesday against either the Kansas City Royals or the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schiff didn't lose his sense of humor. Before stepping away from the lectern on the House floor, he quipped, "I don't want to give the impression I'm not happy for the Mets. I am, really. I say, 'Thank God, the Mets are going to the World Series — and not the Yankees.' "

And there you have it, folks.

