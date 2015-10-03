Fresh Air Weekend: Baltimore's 'Beast Side'; 'After You'; A Doctor To The Homeless

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Baltimore Author Discusses 'Living (And Dying) While Black':Author D. Watkins says that crack destroyed his East Baltimore neighborhood, and he explains how the real day-to-day of selling drugs is nothing like the movies. His new book is The Beast Side.

A Broken-Hearted Heroine Picks Up The Pieces In Jojo Moyes' 'After You':Moyes' follow-up to her 2012 novel Me Before You explores the depths of grief and the paths of resilience. Maureen Corrigan calls After You "an affecting [and] entertaining female adventure tale."

House Calls To The Homeless: A Doctor Treats Boston's Most Isolated Patients:James O'Connell refers to himself as a "street doctor." Since 1985, he has cared for homeless patients, sometimes making visits on park benches or in alleys. His memoir is Stories from the Shadows.

