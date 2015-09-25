Defense Department Reveals Two New Developments In Clinton Email Saga

Updated 6:25 p.m. ET

Friday the State Department revealed two new, unrelated developments related to Hilary Clinton's private email server.

First, the State Department announced that the Department of Defense uncovered a previously undisclosed email chain between former Secretary of State Clinton and retired Gen. David Petraeus about personal matters. NPR's Tamara Keith reports that the chain starts before she became secretary of state and continues into the early days of her time in office.

Later, the State Department told the House Benghazi committee it would be producing an additional 925 emails related to Libya, as the committee prepares for Clinton to testify in October, Tamara reports.

In a statement, State Department spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the receipt of the email correspondence between Clinton and Petraeus.

He said that the emails could now be subject to public disclosure and that they will be included in a probe looking at whether the State Department mishandled classified information.

In regard to the emails about Libya, a State Department official told Tamara that the emails don't change what's known about the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi in 2012.

"The State Department has previously informed both the Committee and the public that we had not provided all materials relating to Libya. The Department instead focused on providing the Benghazi Committee first with the 296 emails that directly pertained to the 2012 attacks in Benghazi. The documents provided today do not alter the fundamental facts known about the Benghazi attacks."

The emails cast doubt on Clinton's assertion that she had turned over all work-related correspondence that moved across the private email server she used during her tenure at the State Department.

The AP reports:

"Republicans have raised questions about thousands of emails that she has deleted on grounds that they were private in nature, as well as other messages that have surfaced independently of Clinton and the State Department. Speaking of her emails on CBS's Face the Nation this week, Clinton said: 'We provided all of them.' But the FBI and several congressional committees are investigating.

"The State Department's record of Clinton emails begins on March 18, 2009 — almost two months after she entered office. Before then, Clinton has said she used an old AT&T Blackberry email account, the contents of which she no longer can access.

"The Petraeus emails, first discovered by the Defense Department and then passed to the State Department's inspector general, challenge that claim. They start on Jan. 10, 2009, with Clinton using the older email account. But by Jan. 28 — a week after her swearing in — she switched to using the private email address on a home-brew server that she would rely on for the rest of her tenure. There are fewer than 10 emails back and forth in total, officials said, and the chain ends on Feb. 1."

