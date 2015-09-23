Graphic: The Presidential Candidates On Climate Change

Speaking outside the White House Wednesday, Pope Francis praised President Obama's environmental initiatives, calling climate change "a problem which can no longer be left to a future generation." The pope said he found it "encouraging" that the president is "proposing an initiative for reducing air pollution."

Climate change is something the next president will also have to grapple with as well, though the candidates vary vastly in whether they believe it is real, consider it a priority, and in what action they would take. Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she now opposes building the Keystone XL pipeline, after avoiding taking a position on it for months. Republican candidate Bobby Jindal took a quick jab at Clinton over that announcement, tweeting that she "should focus on creating American jobs instead of appeasing radical environmentalists." In one graphic, here's where the presidential candidates stand on climate change:

