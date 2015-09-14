Hungary Seals Its Border, As EU Meets On Migrant Crisis
Here are the latest developments in the ongoing migrant crisis in Europe:
-- Lauren Frayer, reporting for NPR from Hungary's southern border with Serbia, says: "Hundreds of Hungarian police and soldiers have just moved in to make a human chain along the border. Trucks have moved in, Humvees, and they are quickly unfurling a chain-linked fence topped with barbed wire to seal off this border."
That comes after refugees, mainly from Syria, raced by train, bus and taxi to beat the border crackdown ordered by Budapest's right-wing government. Police acted hours before the Tuesday deadline given earlier by the government, which says it will arrest anyone else caught trying to sneak across the border.
Reuters quotes Hungarian police as saying a record 5,809 people had entered from Serbia on Sunday and a further 5,353 by noon on Monday.
-- A meeting in Brussels among European Union interior ministers is aimed at hammering out a quota system for EU member nations to accept refugees, relieving some pressure on Germany, which has borne the brunt of the influx in recent weeks. The Guardian is running a live blog of the meeting.
-- Germany's vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, says that his county is bracing for 1 million refugees this year, 200,000 more than previously forecast by the Interior Ministry. Germany has stepped up checks of identification at border crossings.
-- Austria has announced that it will impose border controls, dispatching the armed forces to guard its eastern frontier after Germany instituted its own border controls.
"If Germany carries out border controls, Austria must put strengthened border controls in place," Austrian Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner told a joint news conference with Chancellor Werner Faymann. "We are doing that now."
-- Another 38 migrants, including 14 children, drowned when their overloaded boat capsized off the Greek island of Farmakonisi. The Greek coast guard rescued the others from the vessel carrying 112.
