The Martin Atkins Minute: Blackberry Jam Scam

By Bob Boilen
Published September 11, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
Martin Atkins
Martin Atkins

Are you a musician looking to be heard? If so — or even if you're not — give a listen to the first segment of a new series we're calling The Martin Atkins Minute.

I knew Martin Atkins as a fabulous drummer — for his work with Public Image Ltd., among other bands — but I didn't know he was also a damn funny guy. At a music conference in Denver last year, Atkins gave a hilarious, poignant talk about his life in the music industry, and shared stories from his book, Welcome To The Music Business. You're F*****!Immediately after, I asked him if he'd like to do something with All Songs Considered.

So Martin gathered his students at the SAE Institute, an audio engineering school in Chicago (they let this guy run a program on the music business), and together they produced this lovable tale on one creative way that musicians can get their music heard.

Credits for Blackberry Jam Scam: Vocal recorded by Adam Yoffe at NPR Chicago. Foley effects created by Gabriel Labrador. The audio class faculty at SAE Chicago is Brad Pack.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
