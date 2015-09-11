Celebrating Max Roach

To say Max Roach was a bebop pioneer, or a paramount innovator of the drums, or a prominent social activist would be accurate. Yet these individual labels fall short of his totality. Ali Jackson had a chance to see a fuller picture — after crossing paths with Roach at age 12, Jackson was forever changed, and would go on to study with Roach. Today, he's the drummer for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and still deeply appreciative.

Jazz Night In America takes in Jackson's one-night-only salute to the father of modern drumming, complete with an expanded ensemble and string quartet.

