Time Versus Debt: Why These Students Chose Community College

By Robert Siegel
Published September 9, 2015 at 3:48 PM EDT
Nancy Chen chose to go to community college at Montgomery College. On Monday nights, she works for the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department.
Going to college today is a very different experience than it once was. The cost has soared, and the great recession cut into many of the assets that were supposed to pay for it. This week,All Things Consideredis talking with young people — and in some cases their parents — about the value of school and about their choice of what kind of college to attend.

Today, we'll hear from students who chose the most popular option, one that has risen steadily since the great recession hit: community college.

In their case, it's Montgomery College. Close to home, highly regarded and affordable, it is a sensible choice for students who want the benefits of a higher education without the baggage of debt.

We went to campus on a day before classes started to meet up with students on three very different paths through community college.

Robert Siegel
