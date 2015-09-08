© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Iran Vote Explained, In 1 Infographic

By Amita Kelly,
Alyson Hurt
Published September 8, 2015 at 11:02 AM EDT

This post was updated at 5 p.m. ET Thursday

Congress is back with a daunting must-do list, but its first order of business was the Iran nuclear deal. Senate Democrats successfully filibustered a disapproval resolution on Thursday that was meant to kill the deal. The vote was 58-42 --Senate Republicans and other opponents needed 60 to pass.

It's an unusual vote (as NPR's Steve Inskeep explained) — instead of voting on whether to approve the Iran deal, opponents tried to bring forward a disapproval resolution.

Here's a look at how the Iran vote is different and why it's not quite business as usual on Capitol Hill:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly
Alyson Hurt
See stories by Alyson Hurt