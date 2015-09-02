© 2021 WYPR
Four Finalists In New Zealand Flag Competition

Published September 2, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
New Zealand's Flag Consideration panel has announced four alternative flag designs that New Zealand will rank in the first binding referendum this year. (govt.nz)
New Zealand is holding a public competition to possibly replace the country’s current flag. Over 10,000 designs were submitted and yesterday, four designs were revealed as finalists.

New Zealand residents will vote on a winner later this year and then in March 2016, they will vote on whether that winner will replace the current New Zealand flag.

We take a look at the designs with Charles Ashburner, a vexillologist and head of the Flag Institute in Swansea, Wales.

