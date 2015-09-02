Dragnet Expanded For 3 Suspects In Killing Of Illinois Police Officer

Law enforcement authorities in Illinois have widened their search for three suspects wanted in connection with Tuesday's shooting death of a police officer in the community of Fox Lake.

Officers from local, state and federal agencies have been searching the area where Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, 52, was shot — so far without success. NPR's Cheryl Corley reports from Chicago:

"Authorities say they have thoroughly searched a perimeter of 2 square miles where a backup officer found Gliniewicz, and are now conducting saturation patrols as they expand where they are looking for the suspects."

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Christopher Covelli told The Associated Press on Wednesday morning that police are no longer confining their search within the 2-mile area.

"The suspects were not within our perimeter," Covelli said. "We had over 400 police officers out here yesterday. We had over 45 canine units and numerous aircraft," he said.

The Chicago Tribune, citing police and family, reports that Gliniewicz, a 30-year veteran of the police department, was married with four children. The newspaper adds:

"He'd recently discussed retiring as soon as this month, said Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit.

" 'He's got four sons who are going to have to go on alone,' said Terry Resetar, the fallen officer's mother-in-law."

As the Two-Way reported Tuesday, Gliniewicz was shot when he went to check on suspicious activity around 8 a.m. local time Tuesday. The officer radioed to dispatchers that he was pursuing the suspects — described as two white men and a black man — on foot.

Covelli said Tuesday that responding officers arrived and found Gliniewicz injured from a gunshot wound and without his service weapon. The officer died at the scene.

The search shut down a school Tuesday in the Fox Lake area of northern Illinois. Several local school districts announced closures Wednesday while the search continues.

Update at 2 p.m. ET: Social Media Leads

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force Commander George Filenko said during the latest press conference that while there have been no major developments in the search, police are "following up leads." He said there are around 100 investigators working on the case.

Covelli said earlier that on Tuesday, there were 400 officers on the case.

"We have a lot of social media leads," Filenko said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "I think we are making progress. Even if that tip is discarded, we are making progress."

