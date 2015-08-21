Front Row: Conor Oberst, 'Artifact #1' (Live)

"It's a well-kept secret that I put out a new record last year," Conor Oberst said from the stage of Boston's House Of Blues, where he performed a number of songs from 2014's Upside Down Mountain as well as many Bright Eyes fan favorites. Joining Oberst on stage this past June were longtime collaborators such as Pat Oakes (drums) and Nathaniel Walcott (keys/trumpet), as well as the talented duo of sisters in Larkin Poe: Rebecca Lovell (mandolin/guitar/vocals) and Megan Lovell (lap steel/vocals).

The ballad "Artifact #1" features Oberst's steady words — "I know no one will believe / but I don't want a second chance / to be an object of desire" — and a blistering lap steel solo by Megan Lovell.

SET LIST

"Artifact #1"

