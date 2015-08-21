Bobby McFerrin On Song Travels

Vocalist Bobby McFerrin is best known for his 1988 hit "Don't Worry Be Happy," which was the first a cappella song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100; it won three Grammy Awards, including Song Of The Year. McFerrin also has five Grammy wins for Best Male Jazz Vocal, and has toured a concert version of George Gershwin's Porgy And Bess.

On this episode of Song Travels, McFerrin joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his own musical evolution. He demonstrates his a cappella style, performs a number of songs from Porgy And Bess and shares a bluegrass track from his 2013 album Spirityouall.

Originally published on Feb. 28, 2014.

