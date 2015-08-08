Following Controversial Remarks, Trump Gets Uninvited To Conservative Confab

ARUN RATH, HOST:

Tonight was supposed to be a big night for Donald Trump. He was scheduled to speak to an important group of conservative activists in Atlanta. That was until he spoke on CNN last night. Trump criticized Fox News host Megyn Kelly for asking tough questions during Thursday's Republican debate. What Trump said may be offensive to some listeners. As you're about to hear, he seemed to suggest Kelly's tone had to do with menstruation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: You know, you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.

RATH: Trump says his comments had been misinterpreted. But according to conservative blogger Erick Erickson, Trump crossed a line of decency. Erickson is hosting the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, and he revoked Trump's invitation to speak. NPR's Sarah McCammon has more.

SARAH MCCAMMON, BYLINE: Erickson stood before the crowd this afternoon, reading emails from angry Trump supporters.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERICK ERICKSON: Since I've been standing here, about 100 more of the Trump campaign gave out my email address.

(LAUGHTER)

ERICKSON: Because of your unfair selection of guests at the RedState Gathering, I will vote for Donald Trump if he runs independent. I have voted Republican for 50 years but not this year, thanks to you and Megyn Kelly.

MCCAMMON: And there were lots more, many containing coarse language we can't repeat on the air, drawing boos from the audience.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERICKSON: You know, I got to tell you guys, I made the right decision.

(APPLAUSE)

MCCAMMON: Other Republican candidates addressing the crowd seemed inclined to agree, especially former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who told Erickson he is on the side of women.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEB BUSH: Your decision, I think, was the right one. Mr. Trump ought to apologize.

(APPLAUSE)

ERICKSON: Thank you.

MCCAMMON: Speaking to reporters, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz praised Megyn Kelly, calling her a terrific journalist.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TED CRUZ: And I think she does a great job. I think she did a very good job moderating the debate. And I'm not going to engage in the back-and-forth on personalities.

MCCAMMON: Cruz quickly tried to pivot to foreign policy. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee also praised Kelly and tried to move on to other topics. Here's his response to a reporter who asked if Trump is too thin-skinned to run for president.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE HUCKABEE: You know, I don't know what his skin looks like. I've never been that close, so I just don't know. Yeah, if we got another - a non-Donald Trump question.

MCCAMMON: For the record, no. The next question was also about Trump. Sarah McCammon, NPR News, Atlanta. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.