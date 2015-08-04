Greek Markets Plunge For Second Day In A Row

For the second straight day, the Greek stock market suffered losses as the country’s left-wing government conceded that dissent within the ruling party was likely to force an early election.

The main index was down 4 percent soon after the start of trading, with some banks again hitting the 30 percent lower trading limit. Shares plummeted 16.2 percent Monday, when the exchange reopened after a five-week closure.

The plunge comes as Greece reels from the impact of limits on money withdrawals and transfers imposed on June 29 to avoid a banking collapse as well as uncertainty over its negotiations for a new bailout and the stability of its government.

Nick Malkoutzis, editor of MacroPolis, joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

Guest

Nick Malkoutzis, editor of MacroPolis. He tweets @NickMalkoutzis.

