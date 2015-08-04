'More Than A Monkee': A Look Back At Davy Jones

Recently, a couple hundred Davy Jones fans gathered at the iconic Broadway restaurant Sardi’s in New York City. The event was organized by Jody Proetta, who wanted other Davy Jones fans to know he was “more than a Monkee” — he was also the Tony-nominated Artful Dodger in the 1960’s Broadway hit “Oliver”.

Jody invited Here & Now‘s Robin Young to attend the gathering, Robin was, after all, president and sole member of the New York Chapter of the Davy Jones Fan Club. As a child, she spent her Saturday nights discussing the serious business of theater with the then 17-year-old Jones.

Robin Young takes a look at the impact a young star can have on even younger fans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / A gathering of Davy Jones fans at the iconic Broadway restaurant, Sardi's. (Robin Young/Here & Now)