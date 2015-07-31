WikiLeaks Docs Purport To Show The U.S. Spied On Japan's Government

New classified documents released by WikiLeaks purport to show that the United States spied on Japan's government, as well as on Japanese banks and companies, including Mitsubishi.

In one document marked "top secret," the U.S. allegedly distributed information from a conversation between cabinet-level officials from four ministries and Japan's chief cabinet secretary about Japan's G-8 proposals on climate change.

In another document marked "secret," the U.S. shares deliberation information about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to reduce carbon emissions by half in 2050.

According to the document, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was "considering not informing the U.S. in advance of its intention, because the ministry did not expect Washington to approve of such a goal, based on the U.S. reaction to climate change issues so far."

The Associated Press reports:

"Japanese Foreign Ministry press secretary Yasuhisa Kawamura said Japan and the United States are in communication about the issue of NSA 'information collection' but declined to provide details. He added that 'Japan will continue to employ all the necessary measures to protect (its) information.'

"The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said it was aware of the report but wouldn't say anything further. Mitsui also declined comment, and Mitsubishi did not return a call. ...

"WikiLeaks has released similar reports of U.S. spying on Germany, France and Brazil."

We've reached out to the U.S. National Security Agency, but it has not yet answered our request for comment.

Remember, these kinds of allegations have brought diplomatic trouble for the U.S. in the past. Back in 2013, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff famously cancelled a state visit to the U.S. after documents released by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden showed the U.S. had tapped her phone.

