How Will Open-Source Research Help Cure Cancer?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeFighting Cancer

About Jay Bradner's TED Talk

Giving away something that could make you a billion dollars sounds foolish. But Dr. Jay Bradner believes it's essential to share even the most prized scientific discoveries if we hope to find a cure for cancer.

To learn more about Dr. Bradner's work mentioned in the interview, read his studies about MYC and the BRD4 protein.

About Jay Bradner

A doctor and a chemist, Jay Bradner hunts for new approaches to solving cancer. As a research scientist and instructor in medicine at Harvard and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Bradner and his lab are working to subvert cancer's aggressive behavior by reprogramming the cell's fundamental identity.

