Texas Authorities Release More Jailhouse Video Relating To Sandra Bland Case

Officials in Waller County, Texas, have released more jailhouse video that they say dispels some of the conspiracy theories surrounding the case of Sandra Bland, who was found hanged in her cell two weeks ago.

Her death was ruled a suicide by a medical examiner but her family says she was not suicidal.

NPR's Martin Kaste filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"Judge Trey Duhon says his county has come under cyberattack by people who suspect Bland was killed in custody. Some say she even looks dead in her mugshot.

"Judge Duhon says that's why the county is now releasing hours worth of video of Bland alive and well in jail.

" 'We're hoping that by providing these videos that will dispel a lot of these rumors and mistruths that have been perpetuated,' Duhon said. 'I hope that people can understand that when it comes to correct information, social media cannot be relied upon.'

"In the time-stamped videos, Bland is seen being processed, arraigned, and making phone calls. Her death is still under investigation."

We'll leave you with Reuters' three-minute edit of the video:

