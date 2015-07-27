Is Raising The Minimum Wage To $15 A Good Idea?

The New York Wage Board today is expected to endorse a recommendation of a $15 per hour minimum wage for fast food workers. The state’s Labor Commissioner would then make a final decision. Seattle and Los Angeles have also moved towards raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The minimum wage issue also promises to be part of the 2016 presidential campaign. On Sunday in Louisiana, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for the federal minimum wage to more than double.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic discusses the economics and politics of the minimum wage with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

