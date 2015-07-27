© 2021 WYPR
Is Raising The Minimum Wage To $15 A Good Idea?

Published July 27, 2015 at 12:40 PM EDT
McDonald's employees wait to take orders during a one-day hiring event at a McDonald's restaurant on April 19, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The New York Wage Board today is expected to endorse a recommendation of a $15 per hour minimum wage for fast food workers. The state’s Labor Commissioner would then make a final decision. Seattle and Los Angeles have also moved towards raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The minimum wage issue also promises to be part of the 2016 presidential campaign. On Sunday in Louisiana, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for the federal minimum wage to more than double.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic discusses the economics and politics of the minimum wage with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

