© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Is The 'Greatest Threat' To Future Generations?

Published July 20, 2015 at 12:52 PM EDT
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker announces to supporters and news media gathered at the Waukesha County Expo Center that he will seek the Republican nomination for president on July 13, 2015 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker announces to supporters and news media gathered at the Waukesha County Expo Center that he will seek the Republican nomination for president on July 13, 2015 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When he announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination last week, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said that “The greatest threat to future generations is radical Islamic terrorism.” Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd takes a look at that claim, and also how threats have been perceived throughout history, with Derek Thompson, senior editor of the Atlantic.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.