What Is The 'Greatest Threat' To Future Generations?

When he announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination last week, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said that “The greatest threat to future generations is radical Islamic terrorism.” Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd takes a look at that claim, and also how threats have been perceived throughout history, with Derek Thompson, senior editor of the Atlantic.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.