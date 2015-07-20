Garbage Is A Growing Problem In Space
To make a decent movie about space, you’ve got to start with a decent premise: big asteroids barreling down, or humanity suddenly in need of a new planet.
The 2013 hit “Gravity” figured out a good recipe. In the opening sequence, astronauts played by Sandra Bullock and George Clooney face a barrage of space debris, which throws a wrench in their mission. Debris from a missile strike caused a chain reaction, hitting other satellites and creating new debris, traveling faster than a high-speed bullet toward the astronauts.
It turns out there’s a bit of reality in that chain reaction scenario. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Todd Bookman of WHYY’s “The Pulse” looks into the growing problem of space junk.
Reporter
- Todd Bookman, covers innovation in the fields of health and science for WHYY in Philadelphia. He tweets @toddbookman.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.