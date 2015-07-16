© 2021 WYPR
WFUV Presents: Unknown Mortal Orchestra

WFUV | By Kara Manning
Published July 16, 2015 at 8:03 AM EDT

Ruban Nielson of Unknown Mortal Orchestra has been candid about the complicated romantic triangle — and chronic insomnia — that guided the writing of his psych-pop wonder of a third album, Multi-Love.

A masterful guitarist with a passion for '70s production techniques, Nielson cleverly built an almost Chic-like groove into Multi-Love's pining confession "Can't Keep Checking My Phone." When Nielson and his UMO bandmates — bassist Jake Portrait, drummer Riley Geare and keyboardist Quincy McCrary — visited WFUV's Studio A, they played this perfect summer single with an especially jaunty dose of percussive swagger and sensuality.

