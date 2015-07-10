A Pittsburgh Pirate Does His 'Gangnam Style' Dance

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a little dancing in the dugout. That infectious beat is, of course, "Gangnam Style."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GANGNAM STYLE")

PSY: (Singing) Oppa Gangnam style.

GREENE: From Korean pop star Psy. Last night, when rain delayed the baseball game at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, "Gangnam Style" turned into a rain dance. Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang gave his teammates a show. TV footage shows him nailing Psy's signature pony ride dance. The rain did go away but not the Pirates recent woes against their nemesis, the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals won the game, 4-1. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.