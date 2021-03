Joy Williams is best known as half of Grammy-winning duo The Civil Wars. Love, motherhood and her professional split from John Paul White are all addressed on her new album, VENUS, which takes a spiritual and powerful journey through her life over the past few years. "Sweet Love Of Mine" showcases Williams' gorgeous voice.

SET LIST

"Sweet Love Of Mine"

Watch Joy Williams' full performance onMorning Becomes Eclecticon KCRW.com.

