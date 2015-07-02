© 2021 WYPR
Police Issue 'All Clear' At Washington Navy Yard

By Scott Neuman,
Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 2, 2015 at 8:11 AM EDT
Police vehicles block off a road near the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. A lockdown is underway at the Navy Yard campus after a report of an incident.
Updated at 12:27 p.m. ET

The Washington, D.C., Police Department has issued an "all clear" at the Washington Navy Yard, the scene of a 2013 mass shooting, where there was a report today of possible gunshots.

"At this time, there is no evidence of gunshots. There is no evidence of a shooter. And there's no evidence of any victims today," District Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference.

The U.S. Navy also confirmed there was no sign of a shooting.

"All personnel OK," the Navy said in a tweet. "Follow-on NCIS investigation ongoing."

The report that came in at 7:29 a.m. ET resulted in a lockdown/shelter-in-place at the Navy Yard.

"We've spoken with the person who called and have no concerns of a hoax, whatsoever," D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier said.

Police, the FBI, federal marshals and ambulances swarmed to the scene, and police blocked nearby streets, as speculation built over what — if anything — was going on inside.

In 2013, a mass shooting at the Navy Yard killed 12 people, along with the gunman.

Vice Adm. Dixon R. Smith, commander, Navy Installations Command, told reporters that experience helped the Navy provide "have counselors and chaplains" to those who were evacuated from the Navy Yard.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
