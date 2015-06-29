To Be Young And Greek In A Time Of Crisis

In Greece, a breakdown in negotiations between the Greek government and its creditors has put Greece on the verge of default and an exit from the eurozone.

Greek banks were closed after a flood of fear-driven withdrawals, and they won’t open until next week. Greek citizens are being asked to decide the fate of the country in a referendum Friday on the economic terms that creditors are asking for in exchange for fresh aid.

Nikolaos Georgiadis, a 21-year-old student from Greece who studies economics at Tufts University in Massachusetts. He’s back in Athens for the summer and speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the crisis and the upcoming referendum.

Guest

Nikolaos Georgiadis, Tufts University undergraduate from Greece.

