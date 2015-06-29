© 2021 WYPR
To Be Young And Greek In A Time Of Crisis

Published June 29, 2015 at 12:06 PM EDT
Pro-Euro protesters take part in a rally in front of the Parliament on June 22. 2015 in Athens, Greece. Thousands of people attended the rally in support of Greece remaining in the European Union. Greek banks are closed for six days amid the uncertainty about the bailout deal. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
In Greece, a breakdown in negotiations between the Greek government and its creditors has put Greece on the verge of default and an exit from the eurozone.

Greek banks were closed after a flood of fear-driven withdrawals, and they won’t open until next week. Greek citizens are being asked to decide the fate of the country in a referendum Friday on the economic terms that creditors are asking for in exchange for fresh aid.

Nikolaos Georgiadis, a 21-year-old student from Greece who studies economics at Tufts University in Massachusetts. He’s back in Athens for the summer and speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the crisis and the upcoming referendum.

  • Nikolaos Georgiadis, Tufts University undergraduate from Greece.

