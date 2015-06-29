SpaceX Rocket Explodes Minutes After Takeoff

Astronauts at the International Space Station will have to wait little longer for their grocery order, after an unmanned SpaceX rocket launch ended in failure.

According to NASA, the astronauts still have at least four months of food and supplies left, although they were looking forward to receiving a new water filtration system.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo ship exploded minutes after takeoff.

John Logsdon, former director of the Space Policy Institute at The George Washington University, speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the explosion and the future of private sector space missions.

Guest

John Logsdon, former director of the Space Policy Institute at The George Washington University.

