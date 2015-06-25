Md. African American History Museum Celebrates 10 Years

Credit Reginald F. Lewis Museum /

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Baltimore museum which was founded on June 25, 2005, says it will celebrate its anniversary Thursday with a free open house and cake and ice cream. There will also be performances by a choir and jazz ensemble.

The museum on Pratt Street near the city's Inner Harbor occupies over 80,000 square feet and has exhibitions, an auditorium, classrooms and meeting rooms as well as an oral history recording studio.

