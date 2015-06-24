NASA's Wallops Flight Facility To Hold Open House For Public

Credit NASA/Wallops / via Flickr/gfsc / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility is holding an open house for the public tocelebrate its 70th anniversary.

The event will be held on Saturday. Wallops launched its first rocket on June 27, 1945.

Wallops director Bill Wrobel says in a news release that the facility wants to give the public a first-hand look at its diverse missions.

The scientific balloon lab and the sounding rocket payload facility are among the facilities that will be open.

There also will displays by organizations that support Wallops' research efforts, including NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Orbital ATK and The Maryland Science Center.

