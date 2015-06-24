© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility To Hold Open House For Public

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published June 22, 2015 at 11:20 AM EDT
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore
Credit NASA/Wallops / via Flickr/gfsc
/
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility is holding an open house for the public tocelebrate its 70th anniversary.

The event will be held on Saturday. Wallops launched its first rocket on June 27, 1945.

Wallops director Bill Wrobel says in a news release that the facility wants to give the public a first-hand look at its diverse missions.

The scientific balloon lab and the sounding rocket payload facility are among the facilities that will be open.

There also will displays by organizations that support Wallops' research efforts, including NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Orbital ATK and The Maryland Science Center.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Associated Press