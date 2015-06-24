Get Your Kicks With The All Things Considered Road-Trip Playlist

Over the last month, All Things Considered has been asking listeners which songs they consider essential for summer road trips. You've sent in more than 3,000 suggestions, among which were a number of different versions of one song.

Though everyone from Depeche Mode to Chuck Berry to John Mayer has covered it, we ultimately decided to get our kicks with the Nat King Cole Trio's original 1946 version of the road-trip classic "Route 66."

Stream our crowdsourced Spotify playlist here.

