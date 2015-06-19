Why Should We Look Forward To Getting Older?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Shifting Time

Psychologist Laura Carstensen says that as people get older, they usually become less stressed and more content.

Laura Carstensen is Professor of Psychology and Public Policy at Stanford University. She is the founding director of the Stanford Center on Longevity, which explores innovative ways to solve the problems of people over 50 and to improve the well-being of people of all ages. She is best known in academia for socioemotional selectivity theory, a life-span theory of motivation. She is a the author of A Long Bright Future: An Action Plan for a Lifetime of Happiness, Health, and Financial Security.

