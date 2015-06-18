U.S. Women Prepare For Second Round World Cup Play

The knockout stage of the 2015 Women’s World Cup kicks off Saturday in Canada. The U.S. women don’t play until Monday, when they will take on Colombia in Edmonton.

The American team survived pool play, winning two games and playing to a scoreless draw in the other. But now things get serious. A loss means you’re out.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss how the U.S. team is doing and how the Women’s World Cup is resonating around the world.

Guest

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst and host of Slate’s daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

