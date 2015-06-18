© 2021 WYPR
U.S. Women Prepare For Second Round World Cup Play

Published June 18, 2015 at 12:33 PM EDT
Alex Morgan #13 of the United States kicks the ball against Ngozi Okobi #13 of Nigeria in the second half in the Group D match of the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 at BC Place Stadium on June 16, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)
The knockout stage of the 2015 Women’s World Cup kicks off Saturday in Canada. The U.S. women don’t play until Monday, when they will take on Colombia in Edmonton.

The American team survived pool play, winning two games and playing to a scoreless draw in the other. But now things get serious. A loss means you’re out.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss how the U.S. team is doing and how the Women’s World Cup is resonating around the world.

Guest

