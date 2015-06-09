N.H. Utilities Get Aggressive On Tree Trimming

Weather-related electrical outages have risen over the last decade, and research indicates extreme weather events will occur with more intensity and frequency in the future, according to a recent report from John Hopkins University about the reliability of the country’s electrical grid.

Downed tress are the second-highest cause of power outages. It’s a big problem in New Hampshire, the state with the most tree cover. In recent years, utility companies have become much more aggressive in cutting trees back before they become a problem. Sam Evans-Brown from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

Reporter

Sam Evans-Brown, environment and education reporter for NHPR. He tweets @SamEB_NHPR.

