When Robots Run

They are coming. It's just a matter of time — and the time is likely shorter than most of us imagine.

I'm talking about robots.

Maybe they won't be fully artificial intelligences, as in machines with a self (and a silicon soul?). But they will move among us with enough grace and acuity to pose no threat (unless, of course, they are military robots). Achieving that standard — a key milestone for robots truly "living" in society — requires technological breakthroughs happening right now in laboratories around the world.

And it is to that point that I offer the video above.

Kind of scary. Kind of amazing. Either way, you need to get ready.

The robots are coming.

Adam Frank is a co-founder of the 13.7 blog, an astrophysics professor at the University of Rochester, a book author and a self-described "evangelist of science." You can keep up with more of what Adam is thinking onFacebook and Twitter:@adamfrank4.

