'Below-Normal' Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted

President Barack Obama is visiting the National Hurricane Center, ahead of the beginning of the hurricane season on Monday. The center predicts there will be fewer than normal hurricanes in the Atlantic this year.

Meanwhile, in Texas and Oklahoma, officials are bracing for more rain and flooding. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Florida State geography professor James Elsner about the hurricane outlook and the extreme weather in Oklahoma and Texas.

Guest

James Elsner, professor of geography and hurricane expert at Florida State University.

