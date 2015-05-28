© 2021 WYPR
Behind China's Roller Coaster Stock Market

Published May 28, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
A stock investor gestures as she checks share prices at a security firm in Fuyang, east China's Anhui province on May 28, 2015. Chinese stocks plunged 6.5 percent on May 28 on concerns over tight liquidity and stricter requirements for margin trading, after closing at a more than seven-year high the previous day, dealers said. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
The Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 6 percent today, the worst sell-off in months. The Shenzhen Composite Index also tumbled. It comes after both markets hit historic highs this week.

James Areddy of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Shanghai to explain what’s happening.

