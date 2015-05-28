Behind China's Roller Coaster Stock Market

The Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 6 percent today, the worst sell-off in months. The Shenzhen Composite Index also tumbled. It comes after both markets hit historic highs this week.

James Areddy of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Shanghai to explain what’s happening.

Guest

James Areddy, Shanghai correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jamestareddy.

