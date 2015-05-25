© 2021 WYPR
Chicago Bears Release Ray McDonald After Arrest For Domestic Violence

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published May 25, 2015 at 4:58 PM EDT

The Chicago Bears released defensive end Ray McDonald Monday after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence in California — his second arrest in the past nine months.

The Chicago Tribune adds:

"McDonald was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence and child endangerment, the Santa Clara, Calif., police department said. It's the second time since Aug. 31 that he's been arrested as a result of women claiming he assaulted them.

"According to police, McDonald was arrested Monday after officers learned "he physically assaulted the victim while she was holding a baby." Police responded to a disturbance at McDonald's residence at 3:48 a.m. PDT, but McDonald had left the scene.

"He was located at a house owned by former San Francisco 49ers teammate Justin Smith, and he was arrested there, police and property records show."

The Associated Press reports that the Bears signed McDonald to a yearlong contract in March despite his legal troubles. He had been released by the San Francisco 49ers last December.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
