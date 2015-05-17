Burundi's President Makes First Public Appearance Since Coup Attempt

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose government survived a coup attempt last week, has made his first appearance in the capital since the unsuccessful attempt to oust him, warning of the threat from the extremist al-Shabab movement in Somalia.

According to AP:

"Nkurunziza made a brief statement to journalists in the foyer of his heavily guarded presidential offices in Bujumbura Sunday morning. He did not mention the failed coup plot against him or the protests that have rocked Burundi for weeks over his bid for a third term in office."

"Instead he described how he contacted the presidents of nearby African countries to discuss the threat from Somalia's Islamic extremists, al-Shabab."

The BBC adds:

"On Saturday 18 people appeared in court on charges of helping the coup bid.

"The alleged ringleader, Godefroid Niyombare, is still on the run.

"Activists are planning more protests for Monday against Mr Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office in elections due next month."

