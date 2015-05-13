Facebook Begins Hosting News Content Directly

Today Facebook began publishing news content from nine media organizations, including The New York Times and National Geographic, directly on the Facebook news feed – instead of linking out to the sites.

Some are concerned that this will allow users to bypass news organization websites to get their contact, but many in those news organizations say that with Facebook’s 1.4 billion active users around the world, they wanted to be included.

Peter Kafka of Re/code discusses this with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Peter Kafka, senior editor of media for Re/code. He tweets @pkafka.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.