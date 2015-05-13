© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facebook Begins Hosting News Content Directly

Published May 13, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Instead of clicking on a news story and being linked to the news site, users will be able to read some news stories right on Facebook. (Facebook)
Instead of clicking on a news story and being linked to the news site, users will be able to read some news stories right on Facebook. (Facebook)

Today Facebook began publishing news content from nine media organizations, including The New York Times and National Geographic, directly on the Facebook news feed – instead of linking out to the sites.

Some are concerned that this will allow users to bypass news organization websites to get their contact, but many in those news organizations say that with Facebook’s 1.4 billion active users around the world, they wanted to be included.

Peter Kafka of Re/code discusses this with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.