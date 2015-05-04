New British Princess Is Given A Name

The new British princess, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has been given a name:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2015

The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2015

As we reported, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born Saturday and weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces. She is fourth in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and brother Prince George, who was born in July 2013.

NPR's Ari Shapiro has more from London:

"This name is full of meaning. Charlotte is a nod to Prince Charles, the baby's grandfather.

"Elizabeth is the name of her great-grandmother, the queen.

"And Diana was the name of the baby's grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.