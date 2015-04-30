Baltimore Police Hand Freddie Gray Investigation Report To Prosecutors

The Baltimore Police Department says the van transporting Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man who suffered a serious spine injury while in police custody and later died, made one more stop than previously thought.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said the stop was made at the corner of Fremont Avenue and Mosher Street. A private camera helped make the discovery, he said.

The stop was one of four made by the van that was transporting Gray who suffered a spine injury at some point after his April 12 arrest on a weapons charge.

Davis said that near the end of the ride, another man was put in the van. The man told investigators that Gray was "still moving around, ... kicking and making noises" until the van arrived at the police station, Davis said. The driver did not speed or drive erratically, the man added, according to Davis.

It is unknown what caused the spinal injury that led to Gray's death. He died a week later in hospital.

The revelations were made at a news conference today in which police said a task force had concluded the investigation into Gray's death a day early and turned it over to the state's attorney. Police Commissioner Anthony Batts said that does not mean the investigation is over.

"If new evidence is found, we will follow it," he said. "If new direction is given by the state's attorney, we will obey it and we will follow through with the investigations."

The office of Marilyn J. Mosby, the state's attorney for Baltimore, will continue the investigation. Her team could take the case to a grand jury to seek indictment.

A citywide curfew in Baltimore following Monday's unrest has helped keep streets there quiet, but there were fears the release of details from the investigation might result in more violence. Officials indicated earlier this week the report wouldn't be released to the public, but instead turned over to the state attorney for further investigation.

