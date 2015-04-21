Report Lays Out 10 Most Censored Countries
The Committee to Protect Journalists released its annual report on the 10 Most Censored Countries today, with Eritrea, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia leading the list.
The list comes the same week it was announced that Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian is being charged in Iran with four crimes, including espionage, as we reported Monday:
Rezaian's lawyer, Leilah Ahsan, issued a statement laying out the charges against her client. They include "collaborating with hostile governments" and "propaganda against the establishment," according to the Post. Ahsan said the indictment alleges Rezaian collected information "about internal and foreign policy."
Iran ranks seventh on the CPJ list.
The is an independent nonprofit organization based in New York that "promotes press freedom worldwide and defends the right of journalists to report the news without fear of reprisal."
According to the CPJ, top-ranked Eritrea, a country in northeast Africa, has created "a media climate so oppressive that even reporters for state-run news outlets live in constant fear of arrest."
The list:
Here are some quick facts from the report:
