It's Record Store Day – Here Are Pictures To Prove It

In the music world, today is all about bricks and mortar. It's the annual Record Store Day, when music fans are urged to get out to support their local shop.

From new releases to vintage finds, people have been posting photos of beloved albums and record stores Saturday.

Music companies are putting out dozens of limited-edition releases for the occasion. One example: Johnny Marr doing a live version of his old band The Smiths' song "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want."

If you're still looking for a way to celebrate, our pals at All Songs Considered talk about the records they're eager to get on their turntables in this week's mini-podcast. On the list: the Grateful Dead's Wake Up to Find Out live album, featuring a 29-year-old Branford Marsalis.

The Record Store Day website has a full list of releases — for example, you could snag a 30th anniversary reissue of the 1985 A-Ha song "Take On Me" — printed on a 7" vinyl picture disc, no less. And we'll remind you, the idea is that you track it down at a store.

The Foo Fighters got into the spirit of the day by putting on a surprise concert close to where band leader (and 2015 Record Store day ambassador) Dave Grohl grew up in Ohio. They played an in-store show "at the Record Connection — an independent record store nestled in a nondescript shopping plaza in Niles, Ohio," Rolling Stone reports.

We've collected some of our favorite images and messages:

Told Logan to pick out any record he wanted. #RecordStoreDay pic.twitter.com/dKo4vAZuFf — Adam Webb (@adamtweetwebb) April 18, 2015

Piper & Skylar from @puroinstinct are spinning a set of krautpop jams right now at Amoeba LA! #RecordStoreDay #RSD15 pic.twitter.com/oToPZWPqhU — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) April 18, 2015

It is #RecordStoreDay. Go out and cop that vinyl! He I am cruising the record stash @WBGO #MusicMakesTheWorldGoRound pic.twitter.com/8UTA2rzuoP — globaljazzqueen (@globaljazzqueen) April 18, 2015

In another sign that physical music formats have a future, our friends at Weekend Edition Saturday note the renewed attention given to flexi discs, the flimsiest of formats that is popular with collectors – and is also gaining ground among fans of metal.

Today also brings the induction of the 2015 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland, Ohio. Our earlier post on this year's group includes samples of their music. Here's the official list of artists and who'll be inducting them, from the Hall:

Paul McCartney is inducting Ringo Starr

Stevie Wonder is inducting Bill Withers

Patti Smith is inducting Lou Reed

Peter Wolf is inducting the Paul Butterfield Blues Band

Fall Out Boy is inducting Green Day

John Mayer is inducting Stevie Ray Vaughan

Steve Cropper is inducting the "5" Royales

Miley Cyrus will induct Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

