Songs We Love: Highasakite, 'Heavenly Father'

When Bon Iver's Justin Vernon saw Norway's Highasakite perform at the 2012 Oya Festival in Oslo, he fell in love. Soon the two bands were touring together. Now the only band I know that tours with a flugabone has taken one of Vernon's songs and made it even more majestic than the original. The song is "Heavenly Father," written and released for the soundtrack to Zach Braff's 2014 film Wish I Was Here.Helene Håvik's voice is gorgeous and if you don't yet know Highasakite, this is a good place to start. Once you fall in love, go back and find Silent Treatment,the band's ethereal 2014 album.

